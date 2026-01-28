City of Guelph sets roadmap to major emissions reductions and long-term sustainability

Guelph, Ont., January 28, 2026 – The City of Guelph has released a new Corporate Climate Action Plan that charts how the municipality can cut more than 10,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from City operations by 2035.

Focused on the buildings, vehicles, systems and policies the City directly manages, the action plan outlines how the municipality can reduce energy use, lower emissions, and support long-term climate resilience.

“Climate change is already affecting how local government operates and the services people count on every day,” said Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager of Energy and Climate Change at the City of Guelph.

“This report identifies key areas where the municipality can invest to make measurable progress, as well as where we need to accelerate action.”

The City’s roadmap

The Corporate Climate Action Plan identifies five areas where the City can take action to lower emissions and cut energy use:

Low emission fleet vehicles : Replacing aging gas-powered Guelph Transit buses and vehicles with electric models and exploring low-emission options for waste collection.

: Replacing aging gas-powered Guelph Transit buses and vehicles with electric models and exploring low-emission options for waste collection. Energy-efficient process equipment : Modernizing solid waste and wastewater systems to cut energy use and expand renewable energy production.

: Modernizing solid waste and wastewater systems to cut energy use and expand renewable energy production. Renewable energy generation : Installing more rooftop solar on municipal buildings and exploring a large-scale solar project at the Eastview landfill.

: Installing more rooftop solar on municipal buildings and exploring a large-scale solar project at the Eastview landfill. High-performance buildings : Completing deep energy retrofits and constructing new municipal buildings to meet zero-carbon standards.

: Completing deep energy retrofits and constructing new municipal buildings to meet zero-carbon standards. Policies and standards: Strengthening corporate energy management standards, including maintaining the City of Guelph’s ISO 50001 certification and developing consistent building temperature standards.

The roadmap shows that significant emissions reductions are achievable, though work would extend beyond 2030. Reaching Guelph’s per-capita emissions reduction target will require sustained action and an estimated $247 million investment in City-led initiatives.

Quick facts

The City of Guelph’s energy use has dropped 17 per cent since 2018, with about 20-25% of that energy coming from renewable sources.

Annual corporate per capita emissions have fallen 11 per cent since 2018 — as Guelph’s population and service needs have increased.

Guelph has committed to the United Nations Race to Zero campaign and the goal of being a net-zero carbon community by 2050. The Community Call to Climate Action report released in May 2025 shares key steps we can all take to help reach this goal.

The Corporate Climate Action Plan outlines a roadmap that charts how the municipality can achieve more than 10,000 tonnes of emissions reductions from City operations by 2035.

