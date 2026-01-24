City of Guelph declares a significant weather event, set to begin at 7 a.m. on January 25

Guelph, Ont., January 24, 2026 – The City of Guelph is declaring a significant weather event, set to come into effect at 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 25. Substantial snowfall and high winds are expected for Sunday afternoon, continuing into the week. Based on the forecast, it’s likely the significant weather event will be in place for several days. We will announce when the significant weather event has ended.

City crews will continue their diligent work, clearing snow from roads, bike lanes and sidewalks, following the standard prioritization. The amount of snow, combined with the blowing snow mean the cleanup process will take time. Significant weather events impact our standard levels of service—typically one day for roads, three days for sidewalks—even after the weather event is over.

Find additional updates at guelph.ca/snow. Please wait until after the declaration ends to report a problem. You can submit a service request for roads, sidewalks, or trails and facilities.

Move parked cars off the street

Once the significant weather event is in effect at 7 a.m. on January 25, on-street parking is suspended. This applies even to roads that generally permit on-street winter parking. Please move parked cars from the streets until the significant weather event is over. Improper parking during a significant weather event incurs higher-cost parking tickets and may lead to having your vehicle towed.

Alternate locations offering parking for the duration of the significant weather event include the Downtown City parkades and parking lots.

Track the plows

You can track our progress using the plow tracker and at guelph.ca/snow.

Storm drains

Please check storm drains near your property and clear them of debris such as leaves, sticks and garbage. This will help stormwater and ice melt drain properly and prevent flooding.

Waste collection

Waste collection will continue as normal on scheduled routes, but may be delayed. Please place carts one foot back from the curb to allow plows to clear the road.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit buses are running according to the posted schedule but may be delayed due to the weather. Follow Guelph Transit on X, @guelphtransit, for updates.

Recreation programs and facilities

All recreation facilities are open. Patrons are encouraged to call ahead before attending regularly scheduled programming. If programs get cancelled, registered participants will be notified by email. For more information, call 519-837-5699.

River Run Centre

Events will continue as planned until further notice. Please call River Run Centre to check for cancellations at 519-763-3000.

Market Square

Check the status of the ice rink at guelph.ca/marketsquare.

Hydro

To report a concern with powerlines and outages, including a tree on a powerline, please contact Alectra Utilities at 1-833-253-2872.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5628