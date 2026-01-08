Construction notice: Arthur Street North closed for 2 weeks starting January 12 followed by one week Mitchell Street closure starting January 26

Notice date: ​January 8, 2026

What’s happening:

​​J.G. Goetz Construction is installing new water and sanitary services at 165-171 Arthur Street North​ and decommissioning existing underground services at 8 Mitchell Street.

Why:

​​These service upgrades support an approved building permit at 165-171 Arthur Street North (8 Mitchell Street)​.

When:

​​Construction is anticipated to start on or around January 12 along Arthur Street North, and we expect all work to be completed by January 23 (weather permitting).​ Construction is anticipated to start on or around January 26 along Mitchell Street, and we expect all work to be completed by January 30 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Arthur Street North will be closed between Norwich Street East and Eramosa Road. Local traffic will be permitted, however no through traffic will be permitted at 165-171 Arthur Street North.​ Once Arthur Street North re-opens, Mitchell Street will be closed between Norwich Street East and Eramosa Road. Local traffic will be permitted, however no through traffic will be permitted at 8 Mitchell Street.

Sidewalks: ​The east sidewalk on Arthur Street North and the west sidewalk on Mitchell Street will be closed during construction.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Parking: ​On-street parking will be reduced along Arthur Street North and Mitchell Street.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Water Service: Temporary disruption to water services may occur during construction. Notices will be distributed 48 hours in advance of any service disruption.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction