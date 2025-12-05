Construction notice: University Subdivision, between Edinburgh Road South, Maple Street and Water Street, Forest Street

Notice date: December 5, 2025

What’s happening:

In preparation for an upcoming sewer lining project, Pipeflo will be completing a CCTV sewer investigation on behalf of the City of Guelph.

Why:

As part of scheduled maintenance, the City will be lining aging sewer to extend its usable life span.

When:

Pipeflo is planning to begin the sewer investigation on Monday December 8, and we expect that this portion of the work will be completed by December 24 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions are expected on High Park Drive, Maple Street, Forest Street, Echo Drive, Bellevue Street, Cedar Street, and Water Street. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: No changes to sidewalk access during construction

Private driveway access: No changes to access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

City of Guelph

Engineering Department

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction

Julius T. Ratilla

Construction Schedule Coordinator

PipeFlo Contracting Corp.

905-572-7767

[email protected]