Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaw on December 9, 2025:

By-law (2025) – 21175 to amend the Additional Dwelling Unit Grant Program within the City of Guelph Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan. For more information about the Additional Dwelling Unit Grant Program visit: https://guelph.ca/2025/11/notice-of-public-meeting-and-decision-meeting-of-council-additional-dwelling-unit-grant-program-amendment/

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4 p.m. on January 6, 2026, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].