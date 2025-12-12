Share your thoughts on the proposed Downtown Community Planning Permit System

Guelph, Ont., December 12, 2025 – The Downtown Community Planning Permit System (CPPS) is moving to Downtown. On January 8, we’re holding an open house to provide information and answer questions. The CPPS will be at Council for a public meeting and decision on January 20. You can have your voice heard at the public meeting by registering to speak virtually or in person, or by sending in comments before January 16 at 10 a.m.

The CPPS is a land-use planning tool that combines Zoning By-law Amendments, Minor Variances, and Site Plan applications into a single application and approval process. By streamlining the application process, a CPPS speeds up approvals for development projects, enabling housing to reach the market more quickly.

To build up to the maximum Downtown Heights, developers will need to provide a benefit to the community in return. At the open house, we’ll share more about how new development Downtown can deliver community benefits such as:

affordable housing,

park land,

public art, and

public amenities.

A CPPS for Downtown will help the City accommodate future growth while supporting our goals for transit supportive development, active transportation, and housing affordability. Attend the open house to learn more and provide your feedback to the project team before the CPPS goes to Council.

Find out more about the Downtown Community Planning Permit System in detail at https://haveyoursay.guelph.ca/en/projects/community-planning-permit-system.

You can join our in-person open house on January 8 to learn more

When:

Thursday, January 8

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Presentation:

5 p.m.

Where:

Marg McKinnon Room, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Register:

You can register online for the open house at haveyoursay.guelph.ca or drop in. If you register, we’ll send you information to be kept up to date with the project.

You can join virtually or in person at the public meeting and discussion

Statutory public meeting

This is a statutory public meeting and discussion during a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person:

When:

Tuesday, January 20

Where:

Council Chambers

1 Carden Street, Guelph

The agenda and full report will be posted on the Council calendar on January 8. The community is invited to speak or send in comments by 10 a.m. on Friday, January 16.

For more information

Will Gregory, Project Manager

Planning and Building Services

519-822-1260 extension 4236

[email protected]

