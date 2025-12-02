Construction notice: ​Dimson Avenue closed at Hands Drive starting December 8

Notice date: ​December 2, 2025

What’s happening:

​​B & L Sewer and Water Inc. is installing​ a new water service to 153 Dimson Avenue.

Why:

​​A water service upgrade is required for an approved building permit at 153 Dimson Avenue.​

When:

​​Construction work is expected to start on or about Monday December 8, and we expect all work to be completed by December 12 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Dimson Avenue will be closed at Hands Drive. Local traffic will be permitted on Dimson Avenue; however, there will be no through traffic permitted at 153 Dimson Avenue.​

Sidewalks: ​The north/west sidewalk will be closed.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access:​ Construction may temporarily impact access to private property; however, the contractor will make residents aware if this is necessary.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction