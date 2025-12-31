City of Guelph declares a significant weather event

Guelph, Ont., December 31, 2025 – The City of Guelph has declared a significant weather event as a result of the recent freezing rain and continued accumulation of snow, additional snowfall is expected Wednesday, December 31 throughout the day and into the evening.

City crews will work continuously in the coming days to clear snow from roads, bike lanes and sidewalks. A significant weather event impacts our standard levels of service – which are typically one day for roads, three days for sidewalks – after the weather event is over and operations have returned to normal.

Additional updates can be found at guelph.ca/snow. Please wait until after the declaration ends to report a problem. You can submit a service request for roads, sidewalks, trails and facilities.

Move parked cars off the street

On-street parking is suspended. Please move parked cars from the streets until the significant weather event is over.

Track the plows

You can track the plows progress using the plow tracker at guelph.ca/snow.

Storm drains

Please check storm drains near your property and clear them of debris such as leaves, sticks and garbage. This will allow storm water and ice melt to drain properly and prevent flooding.

Waste collection

Waste collection will continue as normal on scheduled routes but may be delayed. Please place carts one foot back from the curb to allow plows to clear the road.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit buses are running according to the posted schedule but may be delayed due to the weather. Follow Guelph Transit on X (formerly Twitter) @guelphtransit for updates.

Recreation programs and facilities

All recreation facilities are open. Patrons are encouraged to call ahead before attending regularly scheduled programming. Please call 519-837-5699.

River Run Centre

Events will continue as planned until further notice. Please call River Run Centre to check for cancellations at 519-763-3000.

Market Square

Check the status of the ice rink at guelph.ca/marketsquare.

Hydro

To report a concern with powerlines and outages, including a tree on a powerline, please contact Alectra Utilities at 1-833-253-2872

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5628