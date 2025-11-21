Water main break repair underway on Quebec St.

Update: November 20, 8:47 p.m.: Quebec St. between Wydham St. and Baker St. will be closed during this repair.

Guelph, Ont., November 20, 2025 – City crews are repairing a water main break on Quebec St. between Wydham St. and Baker St.

While this repair does not currently require any road closures, expect traffic delays or limited parking in the area during this time. There may also be reduced water pressure in the area. Repairs will be completed within 10-12 hours. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Visit guelph.ca/transit for information about potential route impacts.

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]