Learn about and provide feedback on the City’s updated Built Form Standards

We’re updating our Urban Design Manual and Built Form Standards, including Built Form Standards for Downtown. The Urban Design Manual was adopted in 2018, and the Downtown Streetscape was adopted in 2014, so it’s time for a refresh.

Join our open house on Thursday, November 27 where we’ll give a more detailed explanation of the changes for the Built Form Standards for you to learn more and provide your feedback. Following the open house, we’ll share the updated draft Built Form Standards. The updates are not intended to introduce major revisions, but instead will focus on:

streamlining existing guidelines and standards

consolidating information that is currently repeated in multiple places, and

updating language.

We’re adapting existing built form standards to ensure there is design guidance for tall buildings throughout Guelph. The goal is to reduce duplication and make the standards easier to implement as Guelph continues to grow.

Join our open house to learn more about the project and ensure we’re on the right track to simplifying standards.

Date:

Thursday, November 27

When:

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where:

Marg Mackinnon Room, City Hall, 1 Carden St., Guelph, Ontario

For more Information

​​William Turman, Planner II – Policy​

Planning and Building

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension ​2459​

​[email protected]​