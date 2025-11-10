Construction notice: Suffolk Street West closed starting November 17

Notice date: November 10, 2025 ​

What’s happening:

​​D&J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is installing underground water and sanitary pipes and repaving the road.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 301 and 303 Suffolk Street West. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about November 17 and will take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Suffolk Street West will be closed to through traffic, from Bagot Street to Edinburgh Road North during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Sidewalks: ​The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 301 and 303 Suffolk Street West during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Bagot Street and Edinburgh Road North to use the south sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction