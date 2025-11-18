Construction notice: ​Silvercreek Parkway and Paisley Road electrical work starting November 2025

Notice date: ​November 17, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Alectra Utilities will be rebuilding the electrical distribution system along Silvercreek Parkway North.

Why:

​​This work will include the replacement of poles and conductors. As a part of the rebuild, the existing 40-foot poles are being replaced with 55-foot poles to meet current hydro construction standards and to improve clearances.

When:

​​This project is scheduled to begin in November of 2025.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Lane reductions along Silvercreek Parkway North between Westwood Road and Paisley Road. Lane reduction on Paisley Road between Hanlon Parkway and Sleeman Avenue. Paisley Road closure between Silvercreek Parkway North and Sleeman Avenue. The road closure will only be active during working hours (9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.). The contractor expects to begin this portion of the work on or around December 1, 2025, and last for approximately four days.

Sidewalks: ​Sidewalks in this area will be affected at different times during construction; please make sure to follow pedestrian detour signage.

Guelph Transit: ​Guelph Transit route 10 will be temporarily detoured during Paisley Road closure. Visit www.guelphtransit.ca for details.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

Michael Field

Engineering Supervisor

NBM Engineering Inc.

Office: 905-845-7770 ext. 109

Cell: 416-819-7939