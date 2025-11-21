Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new pedestrian and cycling bridge 

Guelph, Ont., November 21, 2025 – Members of the media are invited to attend as officials from the City of Guelph provide remarks and unveil the new pedestrian and cycling bridge that crosses the Speed River, between Emma Street and Earl Street.
Who
Officials in attendance and providing remarks will be:
- Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph
- Virginia Andersen, Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation
- Kyle Gibson, Acting General Manager, Engineering and Transportation Services, City of Guelph (MC)
When
November 24, 2025
1 p.m.
Where
Remarks and ribbon cutting will take place at the bridge entrance closest to Emma Street (near 44 Emma Street in Guelph, for reference).
Media contact
Strategic Communications
City of Guelph
[email protected]