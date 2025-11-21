Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new pedestrian and cycling bridge

Guelph, Ont., November 21, 2025 – Members of the media are invited to attend as officials from the City of Guelph provide remarks and unveil the new pedestrian and cycling bridge that crosses the Speed River, between Emma Street and Earl Street.

Who

Officials in attendance and providing remarks will be:

Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

Virginia Andersen, Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation

Kyle Gibson, Acting General Manager, Engineering and Transportation Services, City of Guelph (MC)

When

November 24, 2025

1 p.m.

Where

Remarks and ribbon cutting will take place at the bridge entrance closest to Emma Street (near 44 Emma Street in Guelph, for reference).

