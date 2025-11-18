Construction notice: Renfield Street closed starting November 25​

Notice date: November 18, 2025 ​

What’s happening:

​​BKon Excavating Inc. is installing an underground water pipe and repaving the road.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

​Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 160 Renfield Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about November 25, and we expect all work to be completed by December 2 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​ Renfield Street will be closed to through traffic from Dumbarton Street to Speedvale Avenue East during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Renfield Street; however, there will be no through access at 160 Renfield Street.

Sidewalks: ​ The west sidewalk will be closed at 160 Renfield Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Dumbarton Street and Speedvale Avenue East to use the east sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​ No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

​Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction