Overnight on-street parking restrictions begin December 1

Guelph, Ont., November 25, 2025 – From December 1 to March 31, there is no overnight parking allowed on streets, including downtown, between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. unless otherwise signed. Tickets for parking overnight on-street are $40.
Further, if the City declares a parking ban, tickets carry an increased fine of $80 and vehicles could be towed at the owner’s expense.
Apply for a parking exemption
If you need to park on a street overnight, you can apply for an exemption through our parking portal.
The portal will send you an email confirmation for your exemption. In instances of a weather event, other bylaw or maintenance situation, the on-street parking exemption will be suspended.
Other things to keep in mind with parking exemptions:
- You can apply for up to 12 guest exemptions per residence per calendar year. Each exemption is valid for a maximum of two vehicles for two consecutive nights.
- All other parking and bylaw regulations apply, and vehicles must be legally parked.
- Sign up for residential plow-out email alerts at guelph.ca/snow
- Reach out to your neighbours to share available parking spaces to keep the streets open for plows.
- Downtown municipal parking lots and City arena parking lots may be used if exemptions are cancelled.
For more information
Ashley Kassian, Program Manager
Operations Administration
City of Guelph
[email protected]