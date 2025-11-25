Overnight on-street parking restrictions begin December 1

Guelph, Ont., November 25, 2025 – From December 1 to March 31, there is no overnight parking allowed on streets, including downtown, between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. unless otherwise signed. Tickets for parking overnight on-street are $40.



Further, if the City declares a parking ban, tickets carry an increased fine of $80 and vehicles could be towed at the owner’s expense.

Apply for a parking exemption

If you need to park on a street overnight, you can apply for an exemption through our parking portal.



The portal will send you an email confirmation for your exemption. In instances of a weather event, other bylaw or maintenance situation, the on-street parking exemption will be suspended.

Other things to keep in mind with parking exemptions:

You can apply for up to 12 guest exemptions per residence per calendar year. Each exemption is valid for a maximum of two vehicles for two consecutive nights.

All other parking and bylaw regulations apply, and vehicles must be legally parked.

Sign up for residential plow-out email alerts at guelph.ca/snow

Reach out to your neighbours to share available parking spaces to keep the streets open for plows.

Downtown municipal parking lots and City arena parking lots may be used if exemptions are cancelled.



For more information

Ashley Kassian, Program Manager

Operations Administration

City of Guelph

[email protected]