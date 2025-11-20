Notice of intention to designate: 124 Liverpool Street

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 124 Liverpool Street as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description is Pt. Lot 4, Plan 204, as in ROS645613.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The residential dwelling at 124 Liverpool St. is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets three of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22. The subject building at 124 Liverpool St. has design and physical value, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because it is a representative example of a yellow brick Late Italianate residential dwelling.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 7 because it supports the character of Liverpool Street, defined by nineteenth-century low-rise residential dwellings. The subject property meets criterion 8 because the building is visually linked to its surroundings as a nineteenth-century brick residential dwelling, which is characteristic of many buildings in the area.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 124 Liverpool St. should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Building form, including: 2 storey residential dwelling Front-Gabled roof

Brick exterior walls, including window openings

Original window frames where extant

French doors between living room and dining room

Curved staircase and banister

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated November 12, 2025 and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday December 19, 2025. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon, Planner I – Heritage

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 3872

[email protected]

