Construction notice: ​Mayfield Avenue closed between Monticello Crescent and Colborn Street for two weeks​starting December 1

Notice date: ​November 24, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Tamray Contracting Inc. is installing new water and sanitary services to 12 Mayfield Avenue.​

Why:

​​Service upgrades are required to accommodate a new dwelling for an approved building permit at 12 Mayfield Avenue.​

When:

​​Construction work is expected to start on or about Monday December 1, and we expect all work to be completed by December 12 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Mayfield Avenue will be closed, between Colborn Street and Monticello Crescent. Local traffic will be permitted on Mayfield Avenue; however, there will be no through traffic permitted at 12 Mayfield Avenue.​

Sidewalks: ​No changes.​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction