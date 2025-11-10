Construction notice: ​Kathleen Street closed between London Road West​ and Division Street for one week starting November 17

Notice date: ​November 10, 2025

What’s happening:

​​TDC Excavating Ltd is installing​ new water and sanitary service to 118 Kathleen Street.

Why:

​​Service upgrades are required to accommodate a new dwelling for an approved building permit at 118 Kathleen Street.​

When:

​​Construction work is expected to start on or about Monday November 17, and we expect all work to be completed by November 21 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Kathleen Street will be closed, between Division Street and London Road West. Local traffic will be permitted on Kathleen Street; however, there will be no through traffic permitted at 118 Kathleen Street.​

Sidewalks: ​The south-west sidewalk on Kathleen Street will be closed between Division Street and London Road West.

Guelph Transit: ​ No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: ​ Construction may temporarily impact access to private property; however, the contractor will make residents aware if this is necessary.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction