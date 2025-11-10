Construction notice: Road shoulder and boulevard closure at 611 Imperial Road North starting November 18​

Notice date: ​November 10, 2025

What’s happening:

​​A contractor is removing an existing underground water pipe at 611 Imperial Road North. This work requires a section of the road shoulder and boulevard to be closed while the work is completed.

Why:

​​A water service is being decommissioned from the City watermain to private property at 611 Imperial Road North as per an approved mechanical permit.

When:

​​Construction starts on or around November 18, and we expect all work to be completed by November 24 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: ​No changes.​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

