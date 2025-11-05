Construction notice: Goldenview Drive closed starting November 6​

Notice date: November 5, 2025 ​

What’s happening:

​​iN4Structure Ltd. is decommissioning the existing water service.​

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 46 Goldenview Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about November 6 and takes about 1 week to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​ Goldenview Drive will be closed to through traffic from Laurie Lane to Ingram Drive during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Goldenview Drive, however, there will be no through access at 46 Goldenview Drive.

Sidewalks: ​ No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction