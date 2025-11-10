Construction notice: ​Glasgow Street South closed between Essex Street and Nottingham Street for five days starting November 17

Notice date: ​November 10, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Thoume Construction is installing​ new services to 56 Glasgow Street and 99 Nottingham Street.

Why:

​​Service upgrades are required to accommodate new dwellings for approved building permits at 56 Glasgow Street and 99 Nottingham Street.​

When:

​​Construction work is expected to start on or about Monday November 17, and we expect all work to be completed by November 21 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Glasgow Street South will be closed, between Essex Street and Nottingham Street. Local traffic will be permitted on Glasgow Street South; however, there will be no through traffic permitted at 56 Glasgow Street South.​

Sidewalks: ​The north sidewalk on Glasgow Street South will be closed between Essex Street and Nottingham Street.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: ​ Construction may temporarily impact access to private property; however, the contractor will make residents aware if this is necessary.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction