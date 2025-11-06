Construction notice: Flaherty Drive closed starting November 10​

Notice date: November 6, 2025 ​

What’s happening:

​​D&J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is installing an underground water pipe and repaving the road.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 108 Flaherty Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about November 10 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Flaherty Drive will be closed to through traffic, from Chillico Drive to Elmira Road North, during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Sidewalks: ​The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 108 Flaherty Drive during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Chillico Drive and Elmira Road North to use the north sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

