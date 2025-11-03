Construction notice: ​Division Street closed between Kathleen Street and Exhibition Street for two weeks starting November 10

Notice date: ​November 3, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Drexler Construction is installing​ new water and sanitary service to 71 Division Street.

Why:

​​Service upgrades are required to accommodate a new dwelling for an approved building permit at 71 Division Street.​

When:

​​Construction work is expected to start on or about Monday November 10, and we expect all work to be completed by November 21 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Division Street will be closed between Kathleen Street and Exhibition Street. Local traffic will be permitted on Division Street; however, there will be no through traffic permitted at 71 Division Street.​

Sidewalks: ​No changes.

Guelph Transit: ​ No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property; however, the contractor will make residents aware if this is necessary.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction