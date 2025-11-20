City of Guelph
Menu
Home » Getting Around » Construction notice: Skov Crescent closed starting November 24​ 

Construction notice: Skov Crescent closed starting November 24​ 

Notice date: November 20, 2025  ​ 

What’s happening: 

​​D&J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is installing sewer and water pipes at 18 Skov Crescent and repaving the road.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Why: 

​​This project supports a development project at 18 Skov Crescent. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When: 

​​Work starts on or about November 24 and will take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting. 

Changes during construction:  

Traffic lanes: ​Skov Crescent will be closed to through traffic, from Stevenson Street North to Cote Drive during the project. Only local access will be permitted.
Sidewalks: ​The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 18 Skov Crescent during construction. Please follow all posted signs for safety.
Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​ 
Waste collection: ​No changes.
Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area 

Aerial image of Skov Crescent with the construction area outlined in a red box.

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.   

For more information

[email protected]
guelph.ca/construction

City of Guelph Newsroom