Construction notice: Skov Crescent closed starting November 24​ 

Notice date: November 20, 2025
What’s happening:
D&J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is installing sewer and water pipes at 18 Skov Crescent and repaving the road.
The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.
Why:
This project supports a development project at 18 Skov Crescent. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].
When:
Work starts on or about November 24 and will take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Changes during construction:
Traffic lanes: Skov Crescent will be closed to through traffic, from Stevenson Street North to Cote Drive during the project. Only local access will be permitted.
Sidewalks: The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 18 Skov Crescent during construction. Please follow all posted signs for safety.
Guelph Transit: No changes.
Waste collection: No changes.
Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
Map of construction area
Thank you for your patience during this construction project.