Construction notice: Exhibition Street and Robertson Drive

Notice date: November 19, 2025

What’s happening:

We will be undertaking geotechnical and underground utility investigations on Exhibition Street, between Division Street and Robertson Drive, and on Robertson Drive approximately 60 metres west of Exhibition Street

For the geotechnical investigation the process requires the use of small rig to drill boreholes within the roadway. For the utility investigation a larger hydro-excavation truck will be used. All boreholes and test pit locations are located on City property, within the road with the asphalt being restored at the time on the work.

Why:

The City of Guelph is advancing work for detailed design of infrastructure upgrades required in the Exhibition Park neighbourhood. This includes upgrades to sanitary sewers, watermains, stormwater sewers and surface works.

When:

Field work will be scheduled over the next 2 weeks and is anticipated to be complete by November 28. The duration of work activities is not anticipated to be longer than 3 days

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Localized lane reductions may be required at each borehole and test pit location while work is being completed.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Access to select residential driveways may be temporarily impacted by the construction equipment or traffic cones. In these instances, the contractor will work with impacted residents to temporarily permit access to/from the driveway, if possible. In some locations, residents may be required to utilize street parking for the duration of the drilling (approximately 4 hours).

Map of construction area

