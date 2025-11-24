Construction notice: Borehole digging on Cassino Avenue, William Street and Industrial Street starting November 24

Notice date: November 24, 2025

What’s happening:

The City of Guelph has begun studying the storm and sanitary sewers on Cassino Avenue, William Street and Industrial Street. As part of the study, Englobe Corp. will be digging boreholes, on the City’s behalf, to gather information about the existing geotechnical conditions within the project area.

Why:

The study results will support preliminary design work for potential sewer upgrades. These upgrades aim to enhance the City’s stormwater systems, watermains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers. This study was recommended by the City of Guelph’s Stormwater Management Master Plan.

When:

The geotechnical study will begin on November 24, and we expect all work to be completed by November 26 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions on Cassino Avenue, William Street and Industrial Street. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction areas:

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction