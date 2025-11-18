Construction notice: ​Aspen Valley Crescent closed between Cole Road and Cole Road for four days starting November 25

Notice date: ​November 18, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Thoume Construction is installing​ a new water service to 3 Aspen Valley Crescent.

Why:

​​Service upgrades are required under an approved building permit at 3 Aspen Valley Crescent.​

When:

​​Construction work is expected to start on or about Tuesday November 25, and we expect all work to be completed by November 28 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Aspen Valley Crescent will be closed, between Cole Road and Cole Road. Local traffic will be permitted on Aspen Valley Crescent; however, there will be no through traffic permitted at 3 Aspen Valley Crescent.​

Sidewalks: ​No changes.

Guelph Transit: ​ No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: ​ Construction may temporarily impact access to private property; however, the contractor will make residents aware if this is necessary.

Map of construction area

