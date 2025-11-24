Construction notice: ​Alice Street sidewalk closure starting November 27

Notice date: ​November 24, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Installation of a new section of sanitary service is happening at 97 and 95 Alice Street.​

Why:

​​This new section of sanitary service is required due to upgrades under an approved building permit at 97 Alice Street.​

When:

​​Construction work will begin on or around November 27, and we expect all work to be completed by December 3 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Two-way traffic will be maintained.​

Sidewalks: The south sidewalk on Alice Street will be closed. ​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property; however, the contractor will make residents aware if this is necessary.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

