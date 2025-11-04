File Number OZS25-019
A complete application from J.D. Barnes for a draft plan of vacant land condominium has
been received by the City of Guelph for the lands municipally known as 46 Goldenview
Drive. The applicant is requesting draft plan approval for a vacant land condominium with a
total of forty-seven (47) vacant land condominium units, intended for cluster townhouse
units as per the approved site plan. Ten (10) visitor parking spaces are included within
the condominium, including three (3) barrier-free parking spaces. Six (6) short-term
bicycle parking spaces and a common amenity area are also proposed as part of the
common elements
Associated reports and materials
- Condo Application Submission – September 2025
- Draft Plan of Vacant Land Condominium Plan – September 2025
- Vacant Land Condominium Plan – September 2025
For more Information
Eric Rempel
[email protected]