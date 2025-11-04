City of Guelph
Menu
Home » Active Development Files » Condominium » 46 Goldenview Drive

46 Goldenview Drive

File Number OZS25-019

A complete application from J.D. Barnes for a draft plan of vacant land condominium has
been received by the City of Guelph for the lands municipally known as 46 Goldenview
Drive. The applicant is requesting draft plan approval for a vacant land condominium with a
total of forty-seven (47) vacant land condominium units, intended for cluster townhouse
units as per the approved site plan. Ten (10) visitor parking spaces are included within
the condominium, including three (3) barrier-free parking spaces. Six (6) short-term
bicycle parking spaces and a common amenity area are also proposed as part of the
common elements

Associated reports and materials

For more Information

Eric Rempel
[email protected]

City of Guelph Newsroom