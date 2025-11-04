46 Goldenview Drive

File Number OZS25-019

A complete application from J.D. Barnes for a draft plan of vacant land condominium has

been received by the City of Guelph for the lands municipally known as 46 Goldenview

Drive. The applicant is requesting draft plan approval for a vacant land condominium with a

total of forty-seven (47) vacant land condominium units, intended for cluster townhouse

units as per the approved site plan. Ten (10) visitor parking spaces are included within

the condominium, including three (3) barrier-free parking spaces. Six (6) short-term

bicycle parking spaces and a common amenity area are also proposed as part of the

common elements

