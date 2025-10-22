Construction notice: Wyndham Street and Woolwich Street temporary lane reduction starting October 23

Notice date: October 22, 2025

What’s happening:

We are working with Englobe to conduct an environmental investigation on Wyndham Street North near the intersection of Woolwich Street, Farquhar Street and Fountain Street East.

Why:

This investigation is being completed to determine the soil quality in advance of starting work on Phase 1 Wyndham Street Reconstruction of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program.

When:

Work is expected to begin on or about October 23 and last for one day, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: There will be lane reductions on Wyndham Street and Woolwich Street around the equipment while the work is being completed. Two-way traffic will be maintained and flagged at all times. Delays should be expected.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Bike lane: The north and south bike lane on Wyndham Street South from Carden Street to Fountain Street East will be closed. Cyclists are asked to dismount and walk along the sidewalk around the work zone.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit stop ID number 801 (Wyndham Street at Fountain St, southbound) will be temporarily impacted while equipment is on site. Please visit guelph.ca/transit for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Investigative activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Local impacts: Drums with soil created from onsite works may be stored in the boulevards until environmental test results have been received to determine the proper method of disposal. Drums will be onsite for approximately one week after works are completed.

Map of construction area

Please follow posted signs for safety. Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Maxine Koehler, Project Coordinator

Design & Construction, Engineering & Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3913

[email protected]