Watch the big game in Market Square!

City will host a live viewing party for game six (and maybe seven) outside City Hall

Guelph, Ont., October 30, 2025 – Attention baseball fans! Mayor Guthrie and Guelph City Council invite you to watch the big games live this weekend in Market Square. Starting this Friday with game six, and game seven on Saturday if needed, we will broadcast the remaining games. We will begin at 7 p.m. with the pregame show. Head to Market Square to see your favourite players on the big screen!

To make the most of your night:

Before or after the game, grab a bite to eat at your favourite Downtown restaurants. Some might even have game-day specials for you to enjoy. There will be no refreshments sold in Market Square.

Dress for the weather! Bring umbrellas, blankets and dress in layers. Bring a lawn chair if you prefer to sit. In case of poor weather, look at the City’s social channels for weather related updates. You can also check the Market Square webcam for live updates.

City Hall and the Market Square Pavillion will be open if you need to keep warm or use the washroom.

Bring a non-perishable food item in support of the Guelph Food Bank. We will collect donations in the square.

Make safe decisions and respect other baseball fans.

Travel and parking:

Carden Street will be closed from the Court House to Wilson St. No parking will be available on Carden.

Plan ahead. Temporary lane reductions are occurring along Wyndham Street as Alectra continues replacing and upgrading their below-ground infrastructure. All lane reductions will be clearly marked. For more, check out the construction notice.

The Market Parkade is the closest parking lot. There is lots of parking available throughout Downtown.

Use Guelph Transit to avoid crowded downtown parking.

For more information

Mayor Cam Guthrie

City of Guelph

519-837-5643

[email protected]