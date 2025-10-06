Construction notice: Victoria Road South southbound lane shifts at Arkell Road starting October 14

Notice date: October 6, 2025

What’s happening:

Percon Excavating Inc. is installing new curb and asphalt in the boulevard along Arkell Road.

Why:

Theis works supports the design for the approved development at 388 Arkell Road.

When:

The contractor will begin construction on or around October 14, and we expect work to be completed by November 28 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane shifts will be in place in the southbound lane on Victoria Road South just north of Arkell Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area

