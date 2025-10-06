Construction notice: Victoria Road North lane reductions starting October 20

Notice date: October 6, 2025

What’s happening:

James Thoume Construction Ltd. is installing a water service line and repaving the road.

Why:

This project supports a development project at 124 Victoria Road North.

When:

Construction starts on or around October 20, and we expect the work to be completed by October 24, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: There will be lane reductions on Victoria Road North during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow the posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

