Tips for managing fall yard waste in Guelph



This fall, Guelph residents have four ways to get rid of their leaves and yard waste:

If you live in a neighbourhood with mature trees, rake your loose leaves to the curb no earlier than November 8, 2025, for pick up between November 10 until November 22. Please check the map online to make sure we’re coming to your neighbourhood, and help keep storm drains and bike lanes clear to prevent street flooding, unsafe cycling lanes and hazards for children playing in leaves.

Mulch leaves and leave them on your lawn for healthy grass next spring or use leaves – whole or mulched – to insulate and protect your garden beds over winter.

From now until November 28, bag leaves or put them in an appropriate container labelled “yard waste” and place them at the curb on your grey cart collection day. Learn more about getting your yard waste ready for curbside collection at guelph.ca/yardwaste, and remember: leaves, grass clippings and yard waste can’t go in your green cart.

After November 28, or if you prefer to manage yard waste yourself, drop it off for a fee at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre at 110 Dunlop Drive.

To learn more about how to manage yard waste and leaves this fall, download the Guelph Waste app, use the Waste Wizard, or visit www.guelph.ca/yardwaste.

For more information:



Solid Waste Resources

519-767-0598

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]

