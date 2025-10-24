Construction notice: Skov Crescent closed starting November 3​

Notice date: October 24, 2025 ​

What’s happening:

​​D&J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is installing sewer and water pipes at 18 Skov Crescent and repaving the road.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 18 Skov Crescent. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about November 3 and will take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Skov Crescent will be closed to through traffic, from Stevenson Street North to Cote Drive during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Sidewalks: ​The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 18 Skov Crescent during construction. Please follow all posted signage for safety.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction