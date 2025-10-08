Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new crosswalk honouring Guelph’s veterans

Guelph, Ont., October 8, 2025 – Members of the media are invited to attend as officials from the City of Guelph and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 234 Guelph provide remarks and unveil the commemorative crosswalk honouring Guelph’s veterans.

Who

Officials in attendance and providing remarks will be:

Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

Chaplain Reverend Michael Dell, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 234 Guelph

Alan Miller, president, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 234 Guelph

Terry Gayman, General Manager, Engineering and Transportation Services and City Engineer, City of Guelph (MC)

When

October 9, 2025

3 p.m.

Where

Remarks will be made at the Guelph cenotaph (corner of Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street). Following remarks, officials will walk to the new commemorative crosswalk at Baker Street and Woolwich Street for the ribbon cutting.

