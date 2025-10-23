Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on October 15, 2025:

By-law (2025) – 21154 and (2025) – 21155 about 1 Clair Road East. For more information visit https://guelph.ca/2024/01/1-clair-road-east/.

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on November 11, 2025, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].