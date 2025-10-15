Construction notice: ​Law Drive closed between O’Connor Lane and Clythe Creek Drive for two weeks​ on October 20

Notice date: ​October 15, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Avertex is installing a new water service at 75 Law Drive.​

Why:

​​The water service is being upgraded to support the approved building permit at 75 Law Drive.​

When:

​​Work is expected to start on or around October 20, and we expect all work to be completed by October 31 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Law Drive will be closed between Clythe Creek Drive and O’Connor Lane. Local traffic will be permitted; however, there will be no through traffic at 75 Law Drive.​

Sidewalks: ​No changes.​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property; however, the contractor will make residents aware if this is necessary.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction