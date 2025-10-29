Join us at the North East Water Supply Municipal Class Environmental Assessment open house on November 10

Guelph, Ont., October 29, 2025 – Guelph’s population is growing and the City of Guelph is studying whether our local water resources can meet expected demand, particularly in northeast area of Guelph.

A Municipal Class Environmental Assessment will evaluate longer term water supply capacity in the northeast area of Guelph. This includes studying ways to increase groundwater supply and ensure a reliable water source, including the potential for development of a well in the Logan and Flemming Test Wells area. This work is crucial because the City predicts a water shortage of 12,000 m³/day by 2051 due to climate change.

Attend the public open house

We invite interested community members to join us to learn more about the study and provide feedback:

Date: Monday November 10, 2025

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Rockmosa Older Adult Center at 121 Rockmosa Dr, Rockwood

This open house will present the preferred options using all the information gathered through the environmental assessment, including the field components. Community members will have an opportunity to learn about completed work and results, provide feedback on the preferred solutions progress and speak with key team members. The display boards and a feedback survey will be available on the project’s Have Your Say Guelph webpage after the event.

Map of the study area

For more information

Visit the project webpage for the latest information.

Project and notice information will be made accessible upon request in accordance with the Accessibility Standard for Information and Communication under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005. Please contact one of the project team members listed below to request the information in an alternate format.

If you have any questions, comments or would like to be added to the project mailing list, contact a project team member:

Albanie Douglas M.Sc., P.Geo., Hydrogeologist

Water Services, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

City of Guelph

TTY 519-826-9771

519-837-5627

[email protected]

Stephen Di Biase, P.Geo.

Project Manager & Hydrogeologist

Stantec Consulting Ltd.

TTY 226-821-4906

[email protected]

Personal information collected or submitted in writing at public meetings will be collected, used and disclosed by members of City Council and City staff in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA). With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.