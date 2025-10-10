Apply to join the City’s traffic calming policy civic circle

Guelph, Ont., October 10, 2025 – Would you like to contribute to the City’s updated traffic calming policy? We want to hear from you! People who live in Guelph are invited to apply for the traffic calming policy civic circle—a working group made up of 12 to 15 community members. The application deadline is Tuesday, October 28.

Traffic calming tools (e.g., speed humps or curb extensions) help reduce driver speeds and improve road safety for everyone. This group of community members will meet in November and December to review the City’s current traffic calming priorities and make recommendations to City staff about potential improvements. This initiative is part of the City’s work towards reducing the number of serious injuries and deaths on Guelph roads to zero.

Who should apply?

Anyone who lives in Guelph is eligible to apply to the civic circle. We are particularly interested in applications from older adults, people with disabilities or mobility challenges, and people who rely on public transportation or active transportation year-round.

What can members expect?

Members of the traffic calming policy civic circle can expect to:

Attend four meetings between November and December. Each meeting will be approximately 2 to 3 hours long and led by City staff. Meeting schedule to be confirmed.

Help shape recommendations to improve road safety across Guelph.

How to apply

Visit the online application for details.

Apply online by Tuesday, October 28.

Application assistance is available by contacting 519-822-1260 extension 4130.

For more information

Nico Koenig

Transportation Safety Specialist

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4130

[email protected]