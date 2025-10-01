Help us create a more sustainable future Guelph during Circular Economy Month

Guelph, Ont., September 29, 2025 – The City of Guelph is proud to participate in Circular Economy Month, a nationwide initiative dedicated to educating and inspiring action toward reducing waste, conserving resources, and building a more sustainable future.

Throughout October, we invite residents, businesses, and local organizations to learn about the circular economy and embrace circular solutions that keep materials in use longer, reduce landfill waste, and support community resilience.

What is the Circular Economy?

The circular economy focuses on using resources wisely and creating less waste. The old way of making things, using them, and then throwing them away is out. Protecting the environment and saving valuable resources is in. In a circular economy, people fix, reuse, share, and recycle items so they last longer. You can also help reduce the amount of garbage going to landfills by thinking carefully before using single-use items like plastic cutlery. If you don’t really need something for one-time use, try choosing a reusable option instead. Small choices like this help make a big difference.

For Guelph, transitioning to a circular economy will help us:

Enhance social and environmental outcomes

Improve economic performance and innovation

Increase the resilience of City services and infrastructure

Support our strategic vision for an inclusive, connected, and sustainable city

Join us for events and activities

With support from the City of Guelph, the Guelph Tool Library will host a variety of events to celebrate Circular Economy Month, including:

Repurpose Fest – A community recycling festival (Oct 4)

Sewing Machine Repair Workshop – Learn to maintain and repair your machine (Oct 6)

Mending Workshop for Youth – Teach youth how to mend clothing sustainably (Oct 16)

Costume Swap – A sustainable way to celebrate Halloween (Oct 18)

Upcycled Pottery Mosaics Workshop – Turn broken ceramics into art (Oct 20)

The Upcycled Dinner – A free community meal made from rescued food (Oct 24)

For the month of October, we also encourage you to donate unused laptops and tablets that can be repaired to the Guelph Tool Library. Once repaired, they will be redistributed to community members in need at no cost.

Join us in our October Ecochallenge, where we can unite and drive change through simple, everyday climate actions that help reduce our environmental impact.

Get involved

Whether you’re a resident, student, entrepreneur, or community leader, there are many ways to participate:

Attend workshops and events at Guelph Tool Library

Support local businesses that embrace circular principles

Learn more about Circular Economy on guelph.ca

Let’s work together to build a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous Guelph—where nothing is wasted, and everything has value.

