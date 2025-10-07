Construction notice: Guelph Junction Railway Multi-Use Trail—Woolwich Street to Woodlawn Road

Notice date: June 12, 2025

Updated on: October 7, 2025

October 7 update

Starting October 8, one eastbound lane on Woodlawn Road (between Nicklin and the Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery) will be closed for about two weeks. Two-way traffic will be maintained but expect some delays.

What’s happening:

We’re building a new multi-use trail along the Guelph Junction Railway (GJR) within the railway corridor, from Woolwich Street to Woodlawn Road. The section of sidewalk along Woodlawn Road between Nicklin Road and the new multi-use trail will also be replaced with a multi-use path. This project is funded by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

Upgraded cycling traffic lights at Nicklin Road and Woodlawn Road will be installed under a separate contract in 2025 or early 2026.

Taking care of trees:

Construction of the trail will involve the removal of trees within the project area. We explored available options to preserve as many existing trees and natural spaces as possible and are planting new trees and shrubs within one kilometre of the project to offset those being removed. Bailey Park and Riverside Park will see over 370 new trees and shrubs planted. Any trees not directly impacted by the trail construction will be preserved.

Tree removals are expected to start in June, following wildlife sweeps by qualified professionals.

Why:

This is an exciting project that makes it easier to get around Guelph, which is one of the key objectives set out in our Future Guelph strategic plan. The multi-user trail will help us meet the growing demand for safe active transportation routes and help more people access and enjoy our parks and programs.

When:

We’ll begin construction on or around June 16, and we expect all work to be completed by December 2025.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: There will be occasional lane reductions on Nicklin from Burns Drive to Woodlawn Road and occasional lane reductions on Woodlawn Road from Nicklin to the cemetery. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: The south sidewalk on Woodlawn Road from Nicklin to the cemetery will be closed. Detour signs directing pedestrians to use the sidewalk on the other side of the road will be in place.

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project. More about the Guelph Junction Railway multi-use trail is available on the project page.

For more information

Tiffany Hanna, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 3371

[email protected]