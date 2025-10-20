Construction notice: Gosling Gardens closed starting October 20​

Notice date: October 16, 2025

What’s happening:

​​G Melo Excavating Limited is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.​

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 132 Clair Road West. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about October 20 and is expected to take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Gosling Gardens will be closed to through traffic , from Clair Road West to Poppy Drive West during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Sidewalks: ​The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 132 Clair Road West during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Clair Road West and Poppy Drive West to use the east sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

