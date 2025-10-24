Construction notice: College Avenue West lane shifts starting October 27

Notice date: October 24, 2025 ​

What’s happening:

​​Melloul-Blamey Construction Inc. is removing and repairing concrete sidewalks and curbs constructing the entrance for the development project at 166-178 College Avenue West and restoring the boulevard.​

Why:

​​This work supports a development project at 166-178 College Avenue West.

When:

​​Work starts on or about October 27 and will take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​There will be lane shifts on College Avenue West, between Scottsdale Drive and Edinburgh Road South during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Sidewalks: ​The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 166-178 College Avenue West during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Scottsdale Drive and Edinburgh Road South to use the north sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​ The bus stop in front of 166 College Avenue West will be temporarily closed during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction