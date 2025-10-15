Community Grant application now open 

Guelph, Ont., October 15, 2025 – The City of Guelph is welcoming applications for the annual Community Grant program. The application period opens Wednesday, October 15 and will close on Friday, November 14.
Grant description
The City’s Community Grant program offers financial support to not-for-profit organizations for operating expenses, events, special programs or projects, and small capital items, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for Guelph residents. Eligible organizations can apply for funding up to $15,000.
Grant applications are evaluated based on the:
- benefits it will bring to the Guelph community
- community’s support for the organization and its programs, projects and events
- organization’s capacity to do the work
- activities advancing equity and equity-deserving communities
- need for funding
Applicants will need to show the community need for the proposed initiative(s) and why they are well positioned to address it. Applications are accepted from not-for-profit organizations. Interested grassroots groups (i.e. not incorporated) must partner with an incorporated not-for-profit; these applications are eligible for a maximum of $15,000 in funding.
How to apply
- Visit the Community grant page
- Specify if you are applying for operational or project funding
- Read the application guide to learn about the grant requirements, eligibility, and selection criteria
- Complete the online application by Friday, November 14. Alternate application formats are available upon request
Applicants must meet all the eligibility criteria for the grant they are applying for. All funding is subject to Council budget approval. To learn more, please visit: guelph.ca/grants
Attend an information session to learn more
The City will host two information sessions about the annual Community Grant program. Applicants can learn more about the grant, the application guidelines, requirements, and ask questions. Registration is required via Eventbrite for both sessions.
Virtual Information Session
Date: Wednesday, October 22
Time: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Location: Virtual, Microsoft Teams
In-Person Information Session
Date: Tuesday, November 4
Time: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: City Hall, Marg Mackinnon Room (1 Carden Street, Guelph)
For more Information
Dallas Baker
Community Investment Specialist
Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 Ext. 3967
TTY 226-820-3532
[email protected]