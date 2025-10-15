Construction notice: College Avenue West lane restrictions from Scottsdale Drive to Edinburgh Road South starting October 23

Notice date: October 15, 2025

What’s happening:

We are working with Englobe to conduct a geotechnical investigation on College Avenue West from Scottsdale Drive to Edinburgh Road South.

Why:

This investigation is being completed to determine conditions such as soil types, groundwater elevations and other design parameters that need to be understood to complete the detailed design.

When:

Work is expected to begin on or about October 23 and last for two days, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: There will be lane reductions on College Avenue West and Edinburgh Road South around the equipment while it is in operation. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Cycle track: The north cycle track on College Avenue West will be closed. Cyclists to dismount and walk along the sidewalk around the work zone.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit stop ID number 155 will be temporarily impacted while equipment is on site. Please visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Investigative activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Local impacts: Drums with soil created from onsite works will be stored in the boulevards until environmental test results have been received to determine the proper method of disposal. Drums will be onsite for approximately one week after works are completed.

Map of construction area

Please follow posted signs for safety. Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction