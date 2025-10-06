Construction notice: Brazolot Drive closed between Youngman Drive and Harvard Road starting October 14

Notice date: October 6, 2025

What’s happening:

James Thoume Construction Ltd. is installing a water service line and repaving the road surface.

Why:

This project supports a development project at 17 Brazolot Drive.

When:

Construction starts on or around October 14, and we expect the work to be completed by October 17, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Brazolot Drive will be closed to through traffic, from Youngman Drive to Harvard Road during the project. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 17 Brazolot Drive. ​

Sidewalks: The south sidewalk will be closed between Youngman Drive and Harvard Road.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction