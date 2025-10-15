Construction notice: Annual paving on Elmira Road North starting October 27

Notice date: October 15, 2025

Elmira Road North (Woodlawn Road N to City Limit)

What’s happening:

The City of Guelph has contracted Brantco Construction to undertake road paving for the streets noted above. Construction work will include repairing concrete curbs and sidewalks, adjusting storm grates, manhole covers, and valves, as well as repairing the asphalt road surface.

Why:

This project is part of the City’s Annual Paving Program. More information about this program can be found on the City’s Annual Paving Program webpage.

When:

Work is anticipated to start on or about October 27 and is expected to take between 4 to 6 weeks to complete, weather permitting. Updates about this project can be found on guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions can be expected throughout the project. Please follow all posted signs and any flagpeople directing traffic to ensure everyone’s safety on site.

Sidewalks: Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Property access: There may be temporary impacts to driveways and laneways during construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access during working hours (7 a.m.-7 p.m.). If there are any concerns about parking access, contact the City staff member listed below.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Marko Deric, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4298

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction