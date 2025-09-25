Construction notice: Watson Parkway North and South closed starting September 26

Notice date: September 25, 2025

What’s happening:

We’re replacing the watermain and storm sewer across the York Road and Watson Parkway South intersection.

Why:

This work is being completed as part of the York Road Phase 4 reconstruction project to accommodate Guelph’s growing population.

When:

Watson Parkway North will be closed at York Road starting September 26 and will reopen on October 6 (weather permitting).

The existing Watson Parkway South closure will be extended until October 10 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Access to York Road from Watson Parkway North and South will be prohibited onto York Road. York Road will be reduced to one lane with portable temporary traffic signals to allow for east and west travel on York Road. Please expect delays if travelling in the area.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction