The Activating Community Micro-Grant fall application is now open!

Guelph, Ont., September 15, 2025 – Do you have a fun idea that brings your community together? We want to hear it! Residents are invited to apply for the Activating Community Micro-Grant this fall. This opportunity offers small grants to fund great ideas that strengthen Guelph’s community through innovation, art and action. Individuals, artists, groups and organizations are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity; the deadline for applications is Friday, October 31.

If you’re a small organization, group, or an individual working at the community level, you can apply for micro-grant funding of up to $1,000. Up to $45,000 in micro-grants will be awarded in 2025. Grant applications will be reviewed and awarded in collaboration with the Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition and the Guelph Arts Council.

Micro-grant options

The Activating Community Micro-Grant will fund initiatives that focus on either activating art or activating neighbourhoods.

The Activating Art micro-grant will support Guelph’s existing and emerging artists. This funding will support projects representing all artistic forms and practices and includes funding for projects that are made publicly available.

The Activating Neighbourhood micro-grant is an opportunity to present engaging ways to build connections and opportunities throughout Guelph’s neighbourhoods (e.g., an event, workshop, or gathering). Projects include those that give people a chance to get involved in their neighbourhood through creative and inclusive initiatives.

How to apply

Visit guelph.ca/micro-grant to read the micro-grant guidelines.

Apply online before October 31.

Paper application forms and additional assistance are also available by contacting [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 3967.

Attend a drop-in information session

The Guelph Arts Council and the Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition will be hosting two drop-in information sessions where applicants can learn more about the Activating Community Micro-Grant, ask questions and work on their application.

Drop-in Sessions

Wednesday, October 8

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, October 9

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Both sessions will be held in-person at the Guelph Arts Council, 55 Wyndham Street North, Suite 22B

For more information

Dallas Baker

Community Investment Specialist

Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 Ext. 3967

TTY 226-820-3532

[email protected]